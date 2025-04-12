Barracuda clinch spot in playoffs

The San Jose Barracuda clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening with a 4-1 win over the Ontario Reign.

The Barracuda will play in the Calder Cup tournament for the first time since 2019, and will be looking for their first series win since reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2017.

San Jose is one of seven teams which will qualify for the postseason out of the Pacific Division. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place teams will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.