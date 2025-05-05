Barracuda pounce quickly in OT to take Game 2

Danil Gushchin scored 27 seconds into overtime to give San Jose a 2-1 win over Colorado in Game 2 of their best-of-five Pacific Division semifinal at Tech CU Arena on Sunday evening.

Tied at one game apiece, the series now heads to Colorado to determine a winner, beginning with Game 3 on Tuesday night.

With the Barracuda on a power play after Devante Stephens was whistled for tripping with 48.1 seconds left in regulation, Gushchin gained the offensive zone, fed Collin Graf and then took a return pass driving to the net. His initial shot was stopped by Trent Miner, but the rebound hit the skate of Eagles defender Chris Wagner and caromed into the net.

Eagles defenseman Calle Rosén scored a power-play goal with 6:47 to play in the second period to break a scoreless deadlock, and Pavol Regenda picked up the Barracuda’s second shorthanded goal of the series less than five minutes later to tie the game back up.

Yaroslav Askarov (2-1) made 27 saves in the win for San Jose. Miner (1-1) finished with 34 stops for Colorado.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Colorado 6, SAN JOSE 3

Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – SAN JOSE 2, Colorado 1 (OT)

Game 3 – Tue., May 6 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05

Game 4 – Wed., May 7 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – San Jose at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern