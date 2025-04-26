Barracuda send Reign packing with Game 2 win

Collin Graf scored with 2:18 left in regulation, snapping a deadlock and propelling the San Jose Barracuda into the division semifinals with a 2-1 win over the Ontario Reign in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

San Jose swept the Reign, two games to none, for their first series victory since 2017.

Graf, a rookie out of Quinnipiac University who played 33 games with the parent Sharks this season, backhanded a centering pass from Ethan Cardwell past Pheonix Copley for his first career playoff goal. Graf had eight goals and 27 assists in 40 games with the Barracuda during the regular season.

Coming off a Game 1 shutout, Yaroslav Askarov made 29 saves in Game 2. Martin Chromiak scored what would be the Reign’s only goal of the series at 6:12 of the third period, tying the score at 1-1.

Anthony Vincent had the other San Jose goal, and Colin White registered two assists.

Copley stopped 23 of 25 shots for Ontario.

(San Jose wins series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 24 – San Jose 2, ONTARIO 0

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – San Jose 2, ONTARIO 1