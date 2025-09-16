Barracuda sign first-rounder Wahlstrom

The San Jose Barracuda have signed forward Oliver Wahlstrom to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Wahlstrom, 25, was selected 11th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL Draft. He skated in 19 AHL games with the Providence Bruins last season, collecting nine goals and six assists for 15 points. Wahlstrom added three goals and three assists in 43 NHL games between the Islanders and Boston Bruins.

A native of Quincy, Mass., Wahlstrom enters his seventh pro season having appeared in 236 games in the NHL with the Islanders and Bruins, totaling 37 goals and 36 assists for 73 points. In 69 career AHL contests with Providence and Bridgeport, he has recorded 21 goals and 19 assists.