Barracuda sign forward Pitlick

The San Jose Barracuda have signed forward Rem Pitlick for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Pitlick has yet to see any action this season. In 2023-24, he recorded 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points in 59 games between the AHL’ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Rockford IceHogs. He also skated in nine NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks after being acquired from Pittsburgh on Jan. 6, 2024.

A third-round choice by Nashville in the 2016 NHL Draft, Pitlick has collected 21 goals and 33 assists for 54 points in 132 career NHL games with the Predators, Wild, Canadiens and Blackhawks.

In 148 AHL games for Milwaukee, Chicago, Laval, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Rockford, Pitlick has registered 55 goals and 70 assists for 125 points.

Pitlick’s cousin, Tyler, currently plays for the Providence Bruins.