Barry Melrose (1956-2026)

The American Hockey League is remembering Barry Melrose, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 70.

Before becoming a national hockey analyst at ESPN, Melrose played 248 games during an 11-year career as a defenseman with the AHL’s Springfield Indians, St. Catharines Saints and Adirondack Red Wings between 1976 and 1987. He later spent three seasons as the Red Wings’ head coach, guiding them to a Calder Cup championship in 1992.

Melrose also skated in 300 games in the NHL with Winnipeg, Toronto and Detroit, and coached the Los Angeles Kings to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 1993.