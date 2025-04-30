Bears blank Phantoms in series opener

The two-time defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears began their 2025 postseason run on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Lehigh Valley in Game 1 of their Atlantic Division semifinal series at Giant Center.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Friday evening.

Hunter Shepard made 26 saves for his fourth career postseason shutout and first since Game 5 of the Finals in 2023. Shepard has started all 41 postseason games for the Bears since the beginning of the 2023 playoffs.

Chase Priskie, Spencer Smallman and Bogdan Trineyev scored for Hershey, which remained without its All-Star defenseman and leading regular-season scorer Ethan Bear, on recall to Washington.

Parker Gahagen (2-1) stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Phantoms.

Attendance at Giant Center was 8,050.

(Hershey leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – HERSHEY 3, Lehigh Valley 0

Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00

Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05

*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern