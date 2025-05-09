Bears claw back, force a decisive Game 5

The champs still have some fight left in them.

Hershey scored three times in the opening 14:15 of the game and held off Lehigh Valley, 6-4, in Game 4 of the teams’ Atlantic Division semifinal series on Friday night in Allentown.

The decisive Game 5 will be played Sunday at Giant Center in Hershey (5 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey).

Bogdan Trineyev, Chase Priskie and Mike Vecchione gave the Bears an early 3-0 lead in support of Clay Stevenson, who was making his first career Calder Cup Playoff start.

The Phantoms’ Zayde Wisdom and Rodrigo Ābols scored 35 seconds apart early in the second to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Pierrick Dubé netted his first two goals of the series later in the period and Ivan Miroshnichenko scored midway through the third to allow Hershey to pull away.

Hendrix Lapierre and Spencer Smallman each tallied two assists for the Bears and Stevenson finished with 28 saves in his first game action since he made his NHL debut with Washington on Apr. 17.

Jacob Gaucher had a goal and an assist for Lehigh Valley, and Cal Petersen stopped 21 of 27 shots in net.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – HERSHEY 3, Lehigh Valley 0

Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Lehigh Valley 3, HERSHEY 1

Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – LEHIGH VALLEY 4, Hershey 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Hershey 6, LEHIGH VALLEY 4

Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern