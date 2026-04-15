Bears clinch playoff spot

The Hershey Bears clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday thanks to a 5-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The 13-time Calder Cup champions will be participating in the AHL postseason for the 73rd time since joining the league in 1938. They lost in the division finals last spring, ending an AHL-record streak of nine straight series victories.

Hershey is one of six Atlantic Division teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; as the top two clubs, Providence and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends Sunday; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.