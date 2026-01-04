Bears collect 81,796 toys for charity

The Hershey Bears’ annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday afternoon collected 81,796 stuffed toys to be distributed to local charities.

Since the Bears first held the event in 2001, the organization, its fans and its corporate partners have contributed nearly 650,000 teddy bears and other stuffed animals. Last year’s total of 102,343 toys remains a world record.

Louie Belpedio’s goal 2:55 into the first period on Sunday ignited the toss. The stuffed animals will now be donated to over 60 local charities as part of the club’s Hershey Bears Cares program, where they will go to children in need.