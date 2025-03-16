Bears punch AHL’s first playoff ticket of 2025

The two-time defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears became the first team to clinch a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday thanks to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves.

Hershey is heading to the postseason for the 72nd time in franchise history. Since becoming the top development affiliate of the Washington Capitals in 2005, the Bears have reached the playoffs 16 times in 18 tries, made seven Finals appearances and won five Calder Cups. This spring, they will be bidding to become just the second club in AHL history to win three consecutive championships.

Hershey (37-15-5-1, 80 pts.) will be one of six teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Atlantic Division; the top two finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place teams square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.