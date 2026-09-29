Bears sign Petersen to AHL contract

The Hershey Bears have signed goaltender Cal Petersen to an American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season.

Petersen joins the Bears after playing 33 games for his hometown Iowa Wild last season. Petersen had a record of 13-16-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage along with four shutouts. He was also Iowa’s team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his work in the Des Moines community.

In 248 AHL appearances over nine professional seasons playing for Ontario, Lehigh Valley and Iowa, Petersen has gone 105-114-21 with a 3.07 GAA, a .901 save percentage and 15 shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2018 and again in 2020.

Selected by Buffalo in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Petersen has played 106 games in the NHL with Los Angeles and Philadelphia, showing a record of 46-44-10 with a 2.96 GAA, a .903 save percentage and four shutouts.