Bears sign veteran forward Smith

The Hershey Bears have signed forward Dalton Smith to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Smith skated in 49 games for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles last season, recording one goal and four assists. In 490 career AHL contests with Colorado, Rochester, Lehigh Valley, Providence, Syracuse and Springfield, Smith has recorded 33 goals and 39 assists for 72 points along with 917 penalty minutes.

A second-round pick by Columbus in the 2010 NHL Draft, Smith has played one game in the NHL, making his debut with the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 31, 2019.