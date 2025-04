SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Bridgeport Islanders forward Adam Beckman has been suspended for 10 games as a consequence of an incident in a game vs. Charlotte on Apr. 5.

Beckman was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.3 for physical abuse of an official (Category II).

Beckman will miss Bridgeport’s final five games of the 2024-25 regular season, as well as the next five games for which he is active on an AHL club roster.