Suspension to Islanders’ Beckman reduced to eight games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson has reduced the suspension assessed to Bridgeport Islanders forward Adam Beckman from 10 games to eight (8) games.

Beckman had been suspended by the AHL’s Player Safety Committee on Apr. 9 as a consequence of an incident that occurred in Bridgeport’s game vs. Charlotte on Apr. 5.

Beckman has served three games, and will miss Bridgeport’s remaining two games of the 2024-25 regular season. He will complete the final three games of the suspension the next time he is active on an AHL club roster.