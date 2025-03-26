Behind the scenes on the road with the Wild

AHL On The Beat

Road Work, an exclusive behind the scenes miniseries, takes you behind the scenes of an Iowa Wild road trip.

In the first installment, the camera goes inside the bus as the team travels to Grand Rapids for a weekend series against their Central Division rivals.

In the second episode, the team takes on the Grand Rapids in a Friday night showdown at Van Andel Arena.

In the third installment, we take you behind the scenes as the team practices at Griff’s IceHouse in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Stay tuned for the final episode in the coming weeks.