Birch joins Devils organization as GM of Comets

The New Jersey Devils have named Braden Birch assistant general manager. In his new role, Birch will serve as general manager of the AHL’s Utica Comets and aid new Devils GM Sunny Mehta and his staff in scouting, contract management, roster and cap strategy.

Birch worked with Mehta as part of the Florida Panthers’ front office that helped win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025. He has spent the past 12 years with Florida, working as director of hockey operations and salary cap management for the past five years, and previously serving as a special assistant to the general manager. Birch started his career as an intern, and throughout his time in Florida, touched every area of the hockey business, including salary cap management, finance, and the pro scouting department.

Birch, 36, was a 2008 draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks who played four seasons at Cornell University.