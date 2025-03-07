Blackhawks pick up Räty from Utah

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Aku Räty, defenseman Victor Söderström and the rights to injured defenseman Shea Weber from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Räty has notched four goals and 15 assists for 19 points in 50 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners this season.

In 2023-24, Räty registered 15 goals and a team-high 29 assists in 55 games for Tucson. He also made his NHL debut with Arizona, recording an assist in his only game.

Raty was originally a fifth-round pick by the Coyotes in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Söderström, who is playing in Sweden this season, split the previous four seasons between Tucson and Arizona. He has notched 16 goals and 66 assists for 82 points in 170 games in the AHL.

A first-round pick (11th overall) by the Coyotes in the 2019 NHL Draft, he has recorded one goal and 10 assists in 53 career NHL games.