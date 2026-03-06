Blackhawks get Pouliot, send Thompson to Rangers

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Derrick Pouliot from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Aidan Thompson.

Pouliot has tallied two goals and 26 assists in 52 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack this season. The 12th-year pro has totaled 54 goals and 240 assists for 294 points in 462 career AHL games with Hartford, Syracuse, Texas, San Jose, Henderson, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He is a three-time AHL All-Star Classic participant (2015, 2020, 2025) and was voted a First Team AHL All-Star in 2024-25.

Pouliot was originally a first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft and has compiled eight goals and 46 assists in 226 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, St. Louis, Vegas, Seattle, San Jose and Dallas.

Thompson has notched six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 40 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season. The rookie out of the University of Denver was a third-round pick by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Draft.