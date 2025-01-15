Blackhawks, Jets swap AHL defensemen

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin.

Phillips, 23, has recorded one goal and seven assists along with a plus-8 rating in 28 games for the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season. He also has one goal in three games with the Blackhawks.

A fifth-year pro, Phillips has totaled 23 goals and 56 assists for 79 points in 199 AHL games with Rockford. He was a fifth-round pick by Chicago in the 2020 NHL Draft and has two goals and 10 assists in 56 career NHL contests.

Kuzmin, 21, has tallied one goal and three assists in 21 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose this season.

Originally selected by Winnipeg in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Kuzmin has played 39 AHL games over two pro seasons, totaling two goals and five assists.