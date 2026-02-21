Blackhawks sign Rodrigue

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with goaltender Olivier Rodrigue on a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

A sixth-year pro, Rodrigue has appeared in 131 career AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors, compiling a record of 61-52-15 with a 2.92 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and two shutouts.

The 25-year-old native of Chicoutimi, Que., made his NHL debut with Edmonton last season, appearing in two games. He was originally a second-round choice by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL Draft.