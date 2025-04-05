Blidh embracing leadership role in Hartford

by Sean Dufresne | AHL On The Beat

On a busy trade deadline day in 2023, the New York Rangers finalized a deal that saw them acquire winger Anton Blidh from the Colorado Avalanche, sending center Gustav Rydahl the other way.

Blidh joined a Wolf Pack club sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings in March, although still with a glimmer of hope for a postseason bid. Hartford found its way into the playoffs in exciting fashion, winning eight of its final 10 to earn their spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Blidh’s immediate impact came in the form of 11 points in 17 games, but it was his playoff performance that won the hearts of the Hartford faithful. The Swedish forward registered seven points in nine postseason games, with a plus-11 rating, as the Wolf Pack reached the division finals by knocking off the top-seeded Providence Bruins – a club that Blidh played over 300 games for dating back to the 2015-16 season.

Fast forward to today, and Anton Blidh has become a true fan favorite in Hartford. Now in his second full season with the Wolf Pack, the veteran has appeared in 183 contests for the club across the regular season and playoffs.

The Wolf Pack’s home building, the XL Center, has brought in over 60,000 spectators since the beginning of 2025, bringing energy that has not gone unnoticed by the alternate captain.

“Playing in front of passionate fans is an unreal feeling. Their energy is contagious and gives me an extra boost every game,” Blidh said. “Knowing we have their support makes me more motivated to give them everything I have every time I am on the ice.”

Blidh’s tenure in Hartford has given him the opportunity to mentor some of the exciting prospects in the Rangers’ pipeline, including fellow European forwards Jaroslav Chmelař and Adam Sýkora – an experience Blidh has found rewarding.

“I remember what it was like being a rookie in a new country and looking up to the older guys,” Blidh explained. “I try to pay that forward, whether it’s giving advice, leading by example, sharing my passion and work ethic or just being there for them. It’s cool to see their confidence grow and their game develop.”

Blidh’s strong play during the 2024-25 campaign has led him to register a career-high in goals with 15, reaching the mark with a two-goal night at Lehigh Valley on Feb. 8. Currently his 17 goals on the year are good for second on the Wolf Pack.

“I put in a lot of energy and effort over the summer on my shot,” he said. “I spent a lot of time fine-tuning it, focusing on accuracy and release. That extra work has really paid off, and I’ve been able to get into the right spots on the ice and finish when the opportunities come.”

Blidh achieved this all while playing up and down the lineup, demonstrating an ability to work diligently with different kinds of play styles.

“Every player has their own style, but at the end of the day, my job stays the same – compete, make smart plays, and do what I can to help the team.

“I try to adapt to my linemates by reading off them and communicating, but my effort and approach don’t change. Whether I’m on the first line or the fourth, I bring the same work ethic every shift.”

Hartford currently sits on the outside looking in when it comes to the Calder Cup Playoffs picture, trying to stay alive in the always competitive Atlantic Division. Blidh touched on his past playoff runs within the division as a reason to give it his all until the final whistle.

“Playing in this division is a battle every game,” he said. “The experiences and playoff runs we have had in my past seasons definitely pushes me to bring my best every day. I’ve been through the ups and downs, and I know how tough it is to win. But at the end of the day, we haven’t gotten it done yet.

“That’s what drives me; our goal is to win a championship. There’s still work to do, and every game, every practice, is a chance to get better and make sure we’re ready when it counts.”

If there’s any one thing for certain when it comes to the Wolf Pack, the leadership is setting the standard to finish strong.