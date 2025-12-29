Blue Jackets acquire Heinen

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired forward Danton Heinen, along with a second-round draft pick in 2026 and a third-round draft pick in 2027, from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Yegor Chinakhov.

Heinen has appeared in 12 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, recording six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. He also has one goal and one assist in 13 NHL contests with Pittsburgh in 2025-26.

A 10th-year pro, Heinen has totaled 97 goals and 146 assists for 243 points in 579 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Boston and Anaheim.

Heinen was originally a fourth-round choice by Boston in the 2014 NHL Draft. He has compiled 21 goals and 50 assists for 71 points in 82 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence.