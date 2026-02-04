Blues acquire Bordeleau from Devils

The St. Louis Blues have acquired forward Thomas Bordeleau, along with a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Nick Bjugstad.

Bordeleau, 24, has recorded two goals and six assists in 35 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets this season.

The fourth-year pro has tallied 49 goals and 66 assists for 115 points in 196 career AHL games with Utica and San Jose. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2023.

A second-round pick by the Sharks in the 2020 NHL Draft, Bordeleau has notched six goals and 12 assists in 44 NHL games, all with San Jose.