Blues acquire Mailloux, send Bolduc to Canadiens

The St. Louis Blues have acquired defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Zachary Bolduc.

Mailloux, 22, earned a spot on the 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team after tallying 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points in 63 games for the Laval Rocket this season. He notched two goals and two assists in seven NHL contests with Montreal as well.

The Canadiens’ first-round pick (31st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Mailloux participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in each of his first two seasons. He also made the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2023-24 when he posted 47 points in 72 games for Laval.

Bolduc, 22, spent most of the 2024-25 season in St. Louis, tallying 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points in 72 games. He added two assists in four appearances for the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

Also a first-round pick in 2021 (17th overall), Bolduc notched eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games as a rookie with Springfield in 2023-24. He also made his NHL debut that season, registering five goals and four assists in 25 contests with the Blues.