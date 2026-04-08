Blues announce changes to Springfield GM post

The St. Louis Blues have announced a leadership change for its American Hockey League affiliate that features Blues assistant general managers Ryan Miller and Tim Taylor each adding the title of Springfield Thunderbirds co-general manager on a permanent basis moving forward.

The immediate change in management structure follows the departure of Thunderbirds GM Kevin Maxwell for an opportunity with another NHL club.

In their dual roles for the Blues and Thunderbirds, Taylor will continue to oversee player personnel while Miller manages contract negotiations, compliance and various hockey operations functions.

Miller, 42, joined the Blues organization in 2010 as the team’s director of hockey administration before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2020. In his role, Miller negotiates contracts, ensures compliance under the collective bargaining agreement and salary cap, and prepares for players who might opt to file for salary arbitration, along with a wide range of other responsibilities. The Colorado native earned a degree in criminal justice from the University of Dayton and later studied at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law.

Taylor, 57, first joined the Blues as director of player development in 2011 before elevating to his most current role as assistant general manager and director of player personnel. As a player, Taylor was a Stanley Cup champion with Detroit (1997) and Tampa Bay (2004) and won an AHL scoring title with the Adirondack Red Wings in 1993-94.