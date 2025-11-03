Blues, Capitals trade AHL defensemen

The St. Louis Blues have acquired defenseman Calle Rosén from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Corey Schueneman.

In addition, the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds have traded forward Sam Bitten to the Hershey Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Rosén, who has one goal and six assists in nine games with Hershey in 2025-26, returns to the Blues organization where he spent three seasons from 2021-24. He skated in 108 games for the Thunderbirds in that time, helping them to the Calder Cup Finals in 2022. He has appeared in 360 career AHL games with Hershey, Colorado, Springfield and Toronto, totaling 36 goals and 162 assists for 198 points. Rosén won a Calder Cup title with the Marlies in 2018 and played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019.

In 93 career NHL games with Toronto, Colorado and St. Louis, Rosén has 11 goals and 20 assists.

Schueneman has notched one goal and five assists in nine games with Springfield this season, his seventh pro campaign. He has played 316 games in the AHL with Springfield, Colorado, Laval and Stockton, registering 26 goals and 90 assists for 116 points.

Schueneman has skated in 35 games in the NHL with Montreal and St. Louis, notching two goals and five assists.

Bitten is in his fifth pro season. He is scoreless in four appearances with the Thunderbirds this year, and has totaled three goals, six assists and 180 penalty minutes in 93 career AHL outings.