Blues, Islanders trade AHL forwards

The St. Louis Blues have acquired forward Julien Gauthier from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Matt Luff.

Gauthier has recorded five goals and two assists in 14 games for the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders this season, his ninth pro season. In 228 career AHL games with Bridgeport, Hartford and Charlotte, Gauthier has totaled 86 goals and 44 assists for 130 points. He also has six goals and four assists in 25 career postseason games, winning a Calder Cup championship with Charlotte in 2019.

A first-round pick (21st overall) by Carolina in the 2016 NHL Draft, Gauthier has registered 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points in 181 career NHL contests with Carolina, the N.Y. Rangers, Ottawa and the N.Y. Islanders.

Luff, the Springfield Thunderbirds’ representative at the AHL All-Star Classic earlier this month, leads the team in scoring with 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 42 games in 2025-26. The ninth-year pro has appeared in 321 career AHL games with Springfield, Charlotte, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Ontario, recording 101 goals and 150 assists for 251 points.

Luff has played 111 games in the NHL with Los Angeles, Nashville, Detroit and St. Louis, posting 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points.