Blues, Kings trade forwards

The St. Louis Blues have acquired forward Akil Thomas from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Nikita Alexandrov.

Thomas has recorded four goals and nine assists in 19 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign this season. The sixth-year pro has totaled 50 goals and 56 assists for 106 points in 176 career AHL contests, all with the Reign.

A second-round pick by the Kings in the 2018 NHL Draft, Thomas has played 32 games in the NHL with the Kings, recording four goals and three assists.

Alexandrov is tied for the team lead with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 18 games for the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds this season. In 188 career AHL games with Springfield and Utica, he has tallied 61 goals and 82 assists for 143 points.

Alexandrov was a second-round choice by St. Louis in the 2019 NHL Draft. He has three goals and six assists in 51 career NHL games with the Blues.