Blues sign Romanov

The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms with goaltender Georgi Romanov on a one-year, two-way contract.

Romanov will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Romanov made 21 appearances with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda last season, going 11-6-3 with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He also appeared in eight NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, posting a 3.89 GAA and an .877 save percentage.

Overall, the native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, has played in 50 AHL games and shows a record of 20-15-11 with a 3.12 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

He attended training camp with the New Jersey Devils last month.