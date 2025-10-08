News

Blues sign Romanov

by AHL PR
Photo: Leila Devlin/Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms with goaltender Georgi Romanov on a one-year, two-way contract.

Romanov will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Romanov made 21 appearances with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda last season, going 11-6-3 with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He also appeared in eight NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, posting a 3.89 GAA and an .877 save percentage.

Overall, the native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, has played in 50 AHL games and shows a record of 20-15-11 with a 3.12 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

He attended training camp with the New Jersey Devils last month.

Related Posts

Sabres acquire Ellis off waivers
AHL mourns passing of Wade MacLeod
Thunderbirds’ Konowalchuk feeling excitement heading into new season
Blues acquire Mailloux, send Bolduc to Canadiens