Board approves expanded video review for 2026-27

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced that the AHL Board of Governors has approved a series of changes to AHL Rule 37 (Video Review) and AHL Rule 38 (Coach’s Challenge), to take effect with the upcoming 2026-27 season:

Beginning this season, the video review process will be expanded to include reviews for possible offside infractions on plays resulting in goals. Offside reviews must be initiated by a coach’s challenge.

A team’s first failed coach’s challenge will result in a bench minor penalty for delay of game. Subsequent failed challenges in the same game will result in double-minor penalties. Previously, failed challenges resulted only in the loss of a team’s timeout.

Video review may now be used to award a goal for a puck entering the net on a continuous play unaffected by a referee blowing the whistle after losing sight of the puck.

The American Hockey League is entering the second year of a multi-year partnership with Spiideo. Spiideo’s automated capture system provides AHL officials with high-definition, multi-angle views of the entire ice surface in all 32 arenas, as well as improved controls that help streamline the video review process. Reviews are conducted by AHL on-ice officials from the scorer’s table.

Spiideo’s video resources are also available for use by the League’s Player Safety Committee during discipline reviews.

The AHL’s 2026-27 Rule Book can be found here.