Boston re-signs P-Bruins captain Brown

The Boston Bruins have signed forward Patrick Brown to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Brown is serving as captain of the AHL’s Providence Bruins, where he registered 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points in 56 regular-season games this season. He has two assists in six Calder Cup Playoff games to date. Brown also notched one assist in 15 appearances with Boston in 2024-25.

The 11th-year pro has skated in 501 career games in the AHL with Providence, Henderson, Chicago and Charlotte, registering 91 goals and 141 assists for 232 points. He won a Calder Cup championship as captain of the Checkers in 2019.

Brown has skated in 164 games in the NHL with Carolina, Vegas, Philadelphia, Ottawa and Boston, totaling 10 goals and 16 assists.