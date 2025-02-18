Breaking the ice behind the scenes in Bridgeport

by Brian Germinaro | AHL On The Beat

Nicole Broderick has been a staple of the Bridgeport Islanders for more than a dozen seasons. She can tell you endless stories when it comes to game nights in the press box. And while you may not know her name, there’s a good chance you’ve seen her work.

A Guilford, Conn., native and an avid hockey fan from a young age, Broderick is a key member of the Bridgeport Islanders’ off-ice official team – a tight-knit crew that works closely with the on-ice referees, linespeople and American Hockey League office to ensure a smooth game, and that all statistics are recorded in an accurate and timely manner. She is one of only three women in that role in Bridgeport.

“My brother used to play youth hockey in the East Haven program, so I would keep score and stats for his teams,” Broderick said. “I also did it for our high school team. Back then, there wasn’t much of an opportunity for girls to play hockey ourselves, you kind of had to find other ways to get involved, and even that was strange to some people.”

Broderick began recording statistics for New Haven’s team in the United Hockey League in the early 2000’s. She joined Bridgeport’s operation in 2012-13. She’s seen plenty of change over the years, but nothing hits home quite like seeing more and more women earn leadership opportunities on game nights at Total Mortgage Arena, where the Islanders will host a Women in Sports night this Saturday.

“There’s been games where (crew supervisors) Stan Capp or John Brillante have entrusted me to be the official scorer and that means a lot,” Broderick said. “It’s a big job and sometimes stressful, but I take a lot of pride in it. I know the New York Islanders now have females on their off-ice crew as well. That’s really cool to see because if I think back 20 years ago, you didn’t see women in these roles.”

There are roughly 15 off-ice officials working each game for the Bridgeport Islanders, from goal-light operators and penalty box attendants to timekeepers and statisticians. For most of the first 20 seasons, Broderick was the only female official in a role that was almost exclusively men. That has changed, and Broderick now shares the press box with two other female colleagues, Megan Renda and Bailey Duprey.

“I like feeling that I’m part of a bigger picture,” said Duprey, who’s in her second full season. “Contributing to a team the same way the players do on the ice.”

It’s an important reminder that there’s a place in hockey for women of all ages, in all areas, both in the limelight and behind the scenes. Many times, there’s a direct correlation, like when Laura White became the first female referee to work a game in Bridgeport in 2021-22, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

“I was definitely shocked,” Renda said. “It was the first time I’ve ever seen a female referee and I thought that was amazing. She was just as vocal as the others, and I kind of took that and applied that to my situation in the press box. I shouldn’t be afraid to use my voice or share my thoughts. Things like that along with the team’s job shadow program for women make the biggest difference to me.”

Renda aspires to work full-time in professional sports one day. The Bridgeport Islanders’ second annual Women in Sports Job Shadow Program may strengthen those plans and accelerate her path forward. The initiative, which began last March, is designed to introduce young women to the sports and entertainment industry through hands-on experience, mentorship and networking.

“A lot of times, people don’t realize that there are women behind the scenes until they really look into it,” said graphic designer Haley Miller, one of more than a dozen full-time female employees within the Bridgeport Islanders and Total Mortgage Arena front office. “I think a lot of people look past that, or just assume men are doing the work, so this program offers the opportunity to pull back the curtain.”

“I think in general, diversity in the workplace is important because you get so many different ideas, different viewpoints, and it benefits everyone,” added game presentation and fan experience manager Megan Hopton.

Looking at the broader picture, there are more than 50 women who help ensure the Islanders’ game night experience goes off without a hitch – from ushers to production assistants, to account executives and interns, concession attendants, accountants, and more. There are too many to name, but one name most fans have gotten know the past two seasons is in-arena host Sam Bohrer.

“I love my job, and it means a lot to have this platform within a very male-dominated industry and in a male sport, where I can make a difference in some way,” Bohrer said. “I’m proud to be example for young women to say hey, you can do it, but it’s also such a big responsibility to be able to make those connections and bridge the gap that might not otherwise happen.”

Bohrer’s advice to women hoping to break into sports is to be deliberate, sincere, and take a leap of faith. The Islanders’ digital marketing and community relations manager Haley Castellari agrees.

“Don’t be afraid to make yourself heard, and don’t assume you don’t have a place,” Castellari said. “You don’t have to be the loudest or talk the most to find an important role. Put yourself out there, you never know.”

But one thing is certain. Whether it’s on the ice, in front of the camera, within the press box, or anywhere else, the statistics show that women are on the rise and changing the game.