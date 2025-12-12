News

Brossoit scores for IceHogs

by AHL PR
Photo: Brad Repplinger

Laurent Brossoit scored the 25th goal by a goaltender in American Hockey League history during Rockford’s 5-3 win over Milwaukee at BMO Center on Friday night.

Brossoit, who is with the IceHogs on a conditioning assignment from the Chicago Blackhawks as he works his way back from an injury that cost him the entire 2024-25 season, hit the empty net from behind his own goal line with 1:04 remaining. Brossoit is the third IceHogs goaltender to score a goal in the AHL, following Collin Delia in 2021 and Jaxson Stauber in 2024.

Brossoit also made 33 saves in the win, his second victory in three starts since joining the IceHogs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AHL (@theahl)

GoalieTeamDateOpponentMethod
Darcy WakalukRochester AmericansDec. 5, 1987@ Uticashot puck
Paul CohenSpringfield IndiansMar. 28, 1992vs. Rochestershot puck
Robb StauberRochester AmericansOct. 9, 1995@ Prince Edward Islandshot puck
Christian BronsardSyracuse CrunchOct. 30, 1999@ Rochesterlast player to touch puck
Jean-Francois LabbeHartford Wolf PackFeb. 5, 2000@ Quebecshot puck
Chris MasonMilwaukee AdmiralsOct. 15, 2001@ Utahlast player to touch puck
Antero NiittymakiPhiladelphia PhantomsApr. 11, 2004@ Hersheylast player to touch puck
Seamus KotykMilwaukee AdmiralsApr. 17, 2005@ San Antonioshot puck
Drew MacIntyreManitoba MooseFeb. 20, 2008@ Chicagolast player to touch puck
Chris HoltBinghamton SenatorsMar. 19, 2010vs. Rochestershot puck
Reto BerraLake Erie MonstersJan. 16, 2015@ Chicagoshot puck
Jonas GustavssonBakersfield CondorsMar. 24, 2017vs. San Diegolast player to touch puck
Alex NedeljkovicCharlotte CheckersMar. 10, 2018vs. Hartfordshot puck
Tristan JarryW-B/Scranton PenguinsNov. 14, 2018@ Springfieldshot puck
Max LagaceChicago Wolves
May 25, 2019 (playoffs)@ San Diegolast player to touch puck
Collin DeliaRockford IceHogsDec. 17, 2021@ Texaslast player to touch puck
Lukas DostalSan Diego GullsMar. 2, 2022@ Coloradoshot puck
Joel HoferSpringfield ThunderbirdsMay 12, 2022 (playoffs)vs. W-B/Scrantonshot puck
Jesper WallstedtIowa WildNov. 12, 2022@ Chicagoshot puck
Pyotr KochetkovChicago Wolves
Mar. 3, 2023@ Manitobashot puck
Strauss MannLaval RocketOct. 18, 2023vs. Rochesterlast player to touch puck
Alex NedeljkovicW-B/Scranton PenguinsNov. 17, 2023@ Providenceshot puck
Jaxson StauberRockford IceHogsFeb. 16, 2024vs. Chicagoshot puck
Louis DomingueHartford Wolf PackApr. 12, 2024vs. Springfieldshot puck
Laurent BrossoitRockford IceHogsDec. 12, 2025vs. Milwaukeeshot puck

Related Posts

Sharp, Versteeg named All-Star Classic honorary captains
Saturday’s IceHogs-Admirals game moved to Sunday
Korchinski has learned to embrace AHL development: ‘Life is a journey’
Lardis proving his scoring touch translates to AHL