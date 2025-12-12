Brossoit scores for IceHogs

Laurent Brossoit scored the 25th goal by a goaltender in American Hockey League history during Rockford’s 5-3 win over Milwaukee at BMO Center on Friday night.

Brossoit, who is with the IceHogs on a conditioning assignment from the Chicago Blackhawks as he works his way back from an injury that cost him the entire 2024-25 season, hit the empty net from behind his own goal line with 1:04 remaining. Brossoit is the third IceHogs goaltender to score a goal in the AHL, following Collin Delia in 2021 and Jaxson Stauber in 2024.

Brossoit also made 33 saves in the win, his second victory in three starts since joining the IceHogs.

