Brossoit scores for IceHogs

Laurent Brossoit scored the 25th goal by a goaltender in American Hockey League history during Rockford’s 5-3 win over Milwaukee at BMO Center on Friday night.
Brossoit, who is with the IceHogs on a conditioning assignment from the Chicago Blackhawks as he works his way back from an injury that cost him the entire 2024-25 season, hit the empty net from behind his own goal line with 1:04 remaining. Brossoit is the third IceHogs goaltender to score a goal in the AHL, following Collin Delia in 2021 and Jaxson Stauber in 2024.
Brossoit also made 33 saves in the win, his second victory in three starts since joining the IceHogs.
|Goalie
|Team
|Date
|Opponent
|Method
|Darcy Wakaluk
|Rochester Americans
|Dec. 5, 1987
|@ Utica
|shot puck
|Paul Cohen
|Springfield Indians
|Mar. 28, 1992
|vs. Rochester
|shot puck
|Robb Stauber
|Rochester Americans
|Oct. 9, 1995
|@ Prince Edward Island
|shot puck
|Christian Bronsard
|Syracuse Crunch
|Oct. 30, 1999
|@ Rochester
|last player to touch puck
|Jean-Francois Labbe
|Hartford Wolf Pack
|Feb. 5, 2000
|@ Quebec
|shot puck
|Chris Mason
|Milwaukee Admirals
|Oct. 15, 2001
|@ Utah
|last player to touch puck
|Antero Niittymaki
|Philadelphia Phantoms
|Apr. 11, 2004
|@ Hershey
|last player to touch puck
|Seamus Kotyk
|Milwaukee Admirals
|Apr. 17, 2005
|@ San Antonio
|shot puck
|Drew MacIntyre
|Manitoba Moose
|Feb. 20, 2008
|@ Chicago
|last player to touch puck
|Chris Holt
|Binghamton Senators
|Mar. 19, 2010
|vs. Rochester
|shot puck
|Reto Berra
|Lake Erie Monsters
|Jan. 16, 2015
|@ Chicago
|shot puck
|Jonas Gustavsson
|Bakersfield Condors
|Mar. 24, 2017
|vs. San Diego
|last player to touch puck
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Charlotte Checkers
|Mar. 10, 2018
|vs. Hartford
|shot puck
|Tristan Jarry
|W-B/Scranton Penguins
|Nov. 14, 2018
|@ Springfield
|shot puck
|Max Lagace
|Chicago Wolves
|May 25, 2019 (playoffs)
|@ San Diego
|last player to touch puck
|Collin Delia
|Rockford IceHogs
|Dec. 17, 2021
|@ Texas
|last player to touch puck
|Lukas Dostal
|San Diego Gulls
|Mar. 2, 2022
|@ Colorado
|shot puck
|Joel Hofer
|Springfield Thunderbirds
|May 12, 2022 (playoffs)
|vs. W-B/Scranton
|shot puck
|Jesper Wallstedt
|Iowa Wild
|Nov. 12, 2022
|@ Chicago
|shot puck
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Chicago Wolves
|Mar. 3, 2023
|@ Manitoba
|shot puck
|Strauss Mann
|Laval Rocket
|Oct. 18, 2023
|vs. Rochester
|last player to touch puck
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|W-B/Scranton Penguins
|Nov. 17, 2023
|@ Providence
|shot puck
|Jaxson Stauber
|Rockford IceHogs
|Feb. 16, 2024
|vs. Chicago
|shot puck
|Louis Domingue
|Hartford Wolf Pack
|Apr. 12, 2024
|vs. Springfield
|shot puck
|Laurent Brossoit
|Rockford IceHogs
|Dec. 12, 2025
|vs. Milwaukee
|shot puck