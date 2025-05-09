Brown, Bruins push series to the limit

Former Checkers captain Patrick Brown scored 7:08 into overtime to lift the Bruins to a 3-2 win over Charlotte on Friday, squaring their Atlantic Division semifinal series at two games apiece.

The teams will meet in a winner-take-all Game 5 on Sunday afternoon (3 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey).

Brown, who captained Charlotte to a Calder Cup championship in 2019, sent a shot from the center point that got past a screened Kaapo Kähkönen to give the Bruins their fourth win in a potential elimination game this postseason.

Oliver Wahlstrom tied the game with 5:09 left in regulation, burying a pass after a terrific individual effort from Matthew Poitras to maintain possession of the puck in the offensive zone.

John Farinacci also scored for the Bruins, and Brandon Bussi stopped 31 of 33 shots after replacing an injured Michael DiPietro just 2:22 into the contest.

Wilmer Skoog and Ben Steeves scored for the Checkers, who are 0-4 – all at home – over the last two postseasons with a chance to close out a series.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Charlotte 5, PROVIDENCE 1

Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Charlotte 2, PROVIDENCE 0

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Providence 3, CHARLOTTE 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Providence 3, CHARLOTTE 2 (OT)

Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Providence at Charlotte, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern