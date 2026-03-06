Bruins acquire forward Reichel

The Boston Bruins have acquired forward Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Reichel, 23, has recorded six goals and seven assists for 13 points in 23 games with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks this season, along with two goals and three assists in 19 NHL games between Vancouver and Chicago.

Reichel also represented Germany at the 2026 Olympics, notching two goals and one assist in five games.

An AHL All-Star and a member of the AHL Top Prospects Team in 2022-23, Reichel has totaled 48 goals and 81 assists for 129 points in 144 career AHL games with Abbotsford and Rockford.

In 188 career NHL games with the Blackhawks and Canucks, Reichel has tallied 22 goals and 37 assists for 59 points. He was originally a first-round pick (17th overall) by Chicago in the 2020 NHL Draft.