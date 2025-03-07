Bruins acquire Minten

The Boston Bruins have acquired forward Fraser Minten, a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Minten, 20, has recorded six goals and seven assists for 13 points in 26 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season. He has also skated in 15 games with the Maple Leafs, posting two goals and two assists.

A rookie from Vancouver, B.C., Minten was a second-round choice by Toronto in the 2022 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut last season, appearing in four games.