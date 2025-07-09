Bruins add Bourque to round out coaching staff

Ryan Bourque has been named an assistant coach for the Providence Bruins.

Bourque spent last season as head coach of the boys’ hockey program at his alma mater Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass. He was previously an assistant coach with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2023-24, and spent two seasons (2021-23) as an assistant with South Carolina in the ECHL.

The son of Boston Bruins legend and Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque, Ryan played 585 games in the AHL over nine professional seasons with Connecticut/Hartford, Hershey, Bridgeport and Charlotte, totaling 85 goals and 118 assists for 203 points. He was a third-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2009 NHL Draft and skated in one career NHL game, Apr. 9, 2015, vs. Ottawa.

Bourque joins assistant coach Trent Whitfield and goaltending coach Mike Dunham to round out head coach Ryan Mougenel’s staff for the 2025-26 season.