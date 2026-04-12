News

Bruins claim Kilpatrick Trophy

by AHL PR

The Providence Bruins have captured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s overall regular-season champions for the 2025-26 season.

Under fifth-year head coach Ryan Mougenel, the Bruins own a league-best record of 54-14-2-0 (110 points) following Sunday’s 1-0 win over Springfield. This is their fourth Kilpatrick Trophy, having also finished first overall in 1998-99, 2007-08 and 2012-13.

Winners of the Atlantic Division – the ninth division title for the club all-time – the Bruins will have home-ice advantage for as long as they remain in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. They also need two points in their final two regular-season games to surpass the 1992-93 Binghamton Rangers (57-13-10, .775) for the best single-season record in AHL history.

The Kilpatrick Trophy was instituted in 1997 and is named in honor of AHL Hall of Famer Macgregor Kilpatrick.

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