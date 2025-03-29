Bruins clinch berth in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Providence Bruins clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night with a 2-1 win over Hartford.

It is the 11th consecutive trip to the postseason for the Bruins, extending the longest current streak in the AHL.

Providence is the fourth of six teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Atlantic Division; the top two clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

Lehigh Valley, Springfield and Hartford are battling for the final two spots.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.