Bruins, Flyers make four-player AHL swap

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired forward Brett Harrison and defenseman Jackson Edward from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forwards Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo.

Harrison, 22, was a third-round pick by Boston in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has recorded eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 46 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins this season, his third professional campaign.

In 140 career AHL games, all with Providence, Harrison has totaled 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points.

Edward, 22, has appeared in nine games for the P-Bruins in 2025-26, while also registering seven assists in 21 games with Maine (ECHL).

A seventh-round choice by Boston in the 2022 NHL Draft, Edward has one goal and six assists in 40 career AHL games with Providence.

Gendron, 22, has recorded 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 47 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season following a 20-goal campaign as a rookie in 2024-25.

Selected by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Gendron has 35 goals and 22 assists for 57 points in 127 career AHL games with the Phantoms.

Rizzo, 24, has spent this season with Reading (ECHL), collecting 22 points in 29 games. As a rookie in 2024-25, he notched six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 46 games with Lehigh Valley.

Rizzo was originally a seventh-round pick by Carolina in the 2019 NHL Draft.