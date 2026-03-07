Bruins lock up 12th straight playoff appearance

The Providence Bruins clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday evening when Springfield dropped a 2-1 decision to Iowa.

This will be the Bruins’ 12th consecutive trip to the postseason, the longest active streak in the AHL.

At 42-11-1-0 (85 points, .787), Providence is bidding for its fourth Atlantic Division title in the last seven years while also chasing the 1992-93 Binghamton Rangers (57-13-10, .775) for the best regular-season record in AHL history.

The Bruins are one of six teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Atlantic Division; the top two clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.