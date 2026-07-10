Bruins’ Mougenel joining Vancouver

Ryan Mougenel has been hired as an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks.

Mougenel, who was voted the winner of the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach in 2025-26, spent the last eight seasons with the Providence Bruins – including five as head coach. He guided the Bruins to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy with a record of 54-16-2-0 (110 points) this past season, good for the fourth-highest points percentage in AHL history (.764).

Mougenel, 50, was promoted to head coach in Providence on Aug. 13, 2021, and compiled a record of 217-103-26-14 (.658) – the best mark in the AHL over the last five years. He has coached a total of 13 seasons in the AHL, serving as an assistant in Hershey (2013-14), Worcester (2014-15), San Jose (2015-18) and Providence (2018-21).

Mougenel joins the staff of new Vancouver head coach Manny Malhotra along with fellow assistants Jordan Smith and Jason Krog, as well as assistant to the video coach Andrew Shaw.

Smith spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach under Malhotra with the Abbotsford Canucks, helping the team capture the Calder Cup in 2024.25. He joined Abbotsford after spending the previous two seasons with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Krog has served as a skills and skating coach with Vancouver and Abbotsford for each of the last two seasons.

Shaw spent the previous two seasons with Abbotsford as the team’s video coach.