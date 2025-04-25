Bruins prevail in OT, push series to limit

Vinni Lettieri chipped home a loose puck with 1:14 gone in overtime as Providence staved off elimination with a 1-0 win at Springfield on Friday night.

The decisive game of the teams’ best-of-three Atlantic Division first-round series is Sunday afternoon in Providence.

Defenseman Michael Callahan skated in from the blue line and took a shot that hit traffic in front of Thunderbirds goaltender Colten Ellis. Lettieri found the bouncing puck and knocked in his third career playoff goal.

Michael DiPietro made 24 saves to earn the victory for the Bruins, who had lost 12 consecutive one-goal decisions in the playoffs before tonight. DiPietro has shut out Springfield over his last 109:43 of play.

Ellis, who stopped 39 of 40 shots in Springfield’s Game 1 win on Wednesday, turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Game 2.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Springfield 2, PROVIDENCE 1

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – Providence 1, SPRINGFIELD 0 (OT)

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Springfield at Providence, 3:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern