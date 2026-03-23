Bruins sign first-rounder Hagens to AHL tryout

The Boston Bruins have signed forward James Hagens to an amateur tryout agreement with the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

“We’re very excited to have James join the Bruins organization and take this next step,” said general manager Don Sweeney. “James is an important part of our future, and this is a great opportunity for him to get immediate experience at the professional level in Providence and continue his development.”

The 19-year-old Hagens was selected by Boston with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He led the Hockey East conference in scoring with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 34 games at Boston College as a sophomore this season. In 2024-25, Hagens was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team after recording 37 points in 37 games.

A native of Hauppauge, N.Y., Hagens has represented the United States in two IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments (2025, 2026) and two IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championships (2023, 2024), winning gold medals at the 2025 World Juniors and the 2023 U-18 events.