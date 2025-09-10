Bruins sign Perreault to AHL deal

The Providence Bruins have signed forward Jacob Perreault to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

A sixth-year pro, Perreault skated in 44 AHL games between Laval and Bakersfield in 2024-25, collecting three goals and 11 assists.

The Montreal native was originally a first-round choice by Anaheim (27th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has totaled 36 goals and 71 assists for 107 points in 218 career AHL contests with Bakersfield, Laval and San Diego.

Perreault has played in one NHL game, debuting with the Ducks on Jan. 8, 2022.