Bruins take Game 3, extend series with Checkers

Michael DiPietro made 38 saves and Tyler Pitlick scored the go-ahead goal with 4:44 gone in the third period as Providence got in the win column in its Atlantic Division semifinal series with a 3-2 win in Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The Bruins still trail the best-of-five series, two games to one. Game 4 will be Friday night.

Pitlick’s winning goal, his first goal of the playoffs after scoring a career-high 21 times in the regular season, came on what would be Providence’s only shot of the third period. DiPietro (3-3) made 12 of his 38 saves in the final frame.

Riley Tufte scored twice and Frederic Brunet chipped in two assists for the Bruins, who have already won three games this postseason when facing elimination.

Will Lockwood and Rasmus Asplund scored for the Checkers, while Kaapo Kähkönen (2-1) stopped 16 of 19 shots.

(Charlotte leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Charlotte 5, PROVIDENCE 1

Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Charlotte 2, PROVIDENCE 0

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Providence 3, CHARLOTTE 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Providence at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Providence at Charlotte, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern