Bruins win Game 2 to square series

Providence survived a late Springfield push and evened the teams’ Atlantic Division semifinal series with a 2-1 win in Game 2 on Sunday evening.

The Thunderbirds host Game 3 of the best-of-five series on Tuesday night.

All of the game’s scoring took place in the first period, with Matěj Blümel (8:34) and Georgii Merkulov (14:02) finding the net for the Bruins on either side of Dillon Dube’s power-play goal (11:30) for Springfield.

Providence killed off their final six shorthanded situations on the night, including two in the third period. Michael DiPietro (1-1) finished with 27 saves, 14 of them coming in the final frame.

Georgi Romanov (3-1) stopped 29 shots for the Thunderbirds.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 1 – Springfield 3, PROVIDENCE 2

Game 2 – Sun., May 3 – PROVIDENCE 2, Springfield 1

Game 3 – Tue., May 5 – Providence at Springfield, 7:05

Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – Providence at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Springfield at Providence, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern