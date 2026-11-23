SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Calgary Wranglers defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 22, 2026.

Brzustewicz notched a goal and five assists last week as the Wranglers came from behind in all four games to earn seven of a possible eight standings points.

On Tuesday, Brzustewicz picked up an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Coachella Valley, and on Wednesday he set up the winning goal as the Wranglers rallied past the Firebirds, 4-3. He registered two assists in the third period of a 4-2 victory at Laval on Saturday, and he closed out the week with a goal and an assist in Calgary’s 3-1 win over the Rocket at the Bell Centre in Montréal on Sunday.

A 21-year-old native of Washington Township, Mich., Brzustewicz has three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 21 games for the Wranglers this season, tied for fifth among all AHL defensemen in scoring. The third-year pro has appeared in 125 career AHL games with Calgary, totaling 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points.

Brzustewicz was drafted by Vancouver in the third round in 2023 and was acquired by the Calgary Flames in a trade on Jan. 31, 2024. He has collected two goals and five assists in 35 NHL contests with the Flames.