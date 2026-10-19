Phantoms’ Bump named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Alex Bump has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 18, 2026.

Bump tallied five goals (including two game-winners) and six points in three games last week as the Phantoms completed a perfect 3-0-0-0 road swing.

On Wednesday evening, Bump’s third-period goal helped Lehigh Valley secure a 4-1 win at Hartford. On Friday, he tallied two goals and an assist as the Phantoms defeated Springfield, 6-3. And in Saturday’s rematch with the Thunderbirds, Bump scored the tying goal in the second period before netting the overtime winner in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.

Recalled by Philadelphia earlier today, Bump has scored in each of his five appearances with Lehigh Valley, totaling seven goals and eight points. The 22-year-old native of Burnsville, Minn., has totaled 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 points in 43 games for the Phantoms over the last two seasons, along with five goals and four assists in 20 appearances (including three this season) in the NHL with the Flyers. Bump was a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft and won a national championship at Western Michigan University in 2025.